Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

