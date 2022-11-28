Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

ITW opened at $228.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

