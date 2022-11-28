Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TPIF stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $29.40.

