Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $405,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 10.51% of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XCLR opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

