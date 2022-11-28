Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,905 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $80.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.