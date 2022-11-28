Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

