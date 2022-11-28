Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.