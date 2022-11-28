Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $463,000 in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 471.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter valued at $895,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VXX opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

