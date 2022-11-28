Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.