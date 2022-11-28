Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.49 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

