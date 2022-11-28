Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 8,269 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.