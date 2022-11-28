Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 11,959 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,805 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 386,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.
