Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

