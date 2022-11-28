Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

