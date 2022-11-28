Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 232 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,668,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

