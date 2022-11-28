Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.