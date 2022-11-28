Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.