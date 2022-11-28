Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV opened at $74.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
