Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $74.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.