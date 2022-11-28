Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,207,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.13 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

