Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
SU stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
