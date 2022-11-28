Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

SU stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

