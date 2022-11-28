SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

