SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
