Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

