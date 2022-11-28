sUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.97 or 0.07581053 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00488036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.29688716 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,585,058 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
