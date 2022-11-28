Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.85. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.
Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
