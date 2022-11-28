Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.85. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

