Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,266.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00672880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00254564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00055710 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,162,536 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

