T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.