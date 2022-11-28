Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.
Tarena International Stock Up 3.9 %
Tarena International stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
