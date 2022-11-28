Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.59) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

