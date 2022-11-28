TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSI opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
