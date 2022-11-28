TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

TSI opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

