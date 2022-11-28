Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenneco by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

