The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,517.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.43 ($53.42).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,120 ($48.72) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,535 ($65.45) to GBX 3,807 ($45.02) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($42.62) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($112,334.68). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($111,450.27). Also, insider Andy Kemp acquired 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($42.62) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($112,334.68).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,844 ($45.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,511.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,788.19. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,120 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,919 ($58.16). The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

