The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $200.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

