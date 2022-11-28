The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,451,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Chemours worth $398,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Chemours by 15.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

