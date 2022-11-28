The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 298,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 258,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

