The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

