The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

LEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $565,330,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of LEV opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Lion Electric has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.