The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

