Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $782.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
