Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $782.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

