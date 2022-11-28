TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35.
In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 83,311 shares of company stock worth $139,341 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
