TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 83,311 shares of company stock worth $139,341 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

