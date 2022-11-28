Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $233.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.94.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

