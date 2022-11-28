Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $224.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.