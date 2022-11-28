Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

