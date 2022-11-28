TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Head to Head Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Nuvei 0 4 9 0 2.69

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Nuvei has a consensus price target of $61.71, suggesting a potential upside of 112.81%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TriNet Group and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.71% 51.00% 12.90% Nuvei 7.13% 7.71% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 0.97 $338.00 million $5.81 12.18 Nuvei $724.53 million 5.66 $102.29 million $0.40 72.50

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Nuvei on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

