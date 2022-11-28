Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $765,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.58 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.