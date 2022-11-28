TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $0.62 on Monday. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
