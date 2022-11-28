Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 87.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.