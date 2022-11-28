Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Price Performance
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 87.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
