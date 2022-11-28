Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.