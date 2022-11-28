Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.
TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
NYSE TSN opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
