U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 377,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

