U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $46.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

