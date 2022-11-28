U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.